Dedication set April 4 for new Austintown baseball field
AUSTINTOWN — The Austintown Athletic Department will celebrate 50 years of Fitch high-school baseball with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new and improved Coppola Baseball field April 4.
The ceremony will begin at 4:45 p.m., with former baseball coaches, Rich Coppola and Wally Ford, throwing out the first pitches on the new field. The first game of the 2018 baseball season will follow at 5 p.m. against Cardinal Mooney High School.
The new turf baseball field is part of the $2.2 million Austintown Athletic Complex Project. Coppola Baseball Field will be the area's first all-turf baseball field.
