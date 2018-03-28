METRO DIGEST || Dad charged after taking infant

BOARDMAN

A township man faces charges after police said he threatened a woman, then fled on foot with their 5-month-old while he was intoxicated.

Police arrested Andrew Garver, 31, of Cook Avenue, on Monday on charges of interference with custody, child endangering, disrupting public services and numerous counts of domestic violence, according to a police report.

A woman told police Garver had repeatedly threatened her, pushed her, taken away her phone and choked her.

When she got away to call the police, he grabbed their daughter and fled, she said.

She also reported Garver was intoxicated, and the baby was not properly dressed to be out in the cold.

Police caught Garver at South Avenue and Doral Drive, in a vehicle in which he had been given a ride by an acquaintance.

Police reported the baby was OK.