City to OK sale of former store to health care provider
YOUNGSTOWN
The city’s board of control Thursday will finalize a purchase agreement to sell the former Bottom Dollar grocery store on the South Side to a health care provider to open a medical facility there, Mayor Jamael Tito Brown said today.
The deal with ONE Health Ohio will have the company provide medical, dental, behavioral health, preventative health and educational services to South Side residents, Brown said. The city had wanted to replace Bottom Dollar, which closed in January 2015 after the company was sold, with another supermarket. But numerous attempts to attract a grocery store failed.
ONE Health will take 9 to 12 months to renovate the building before opening.
