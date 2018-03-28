Brown: Limit on steel imports in Korea deal good for Ohio jobs
YOUNGSTOWN
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Cleveland, is applauding the Trump Administration’s work to renegotiate the Korea-U.S. Trade Agreement and block Korean steel dumping.
Brown says any work to improve “failed trade agreements” is a positive step forward for Ohio workers.
The administration used the threat of 25 percent tariffs to secure concessions from Korea. The concessions will limit steel imports to specific volume levels and ensure Ohio steelworkers can compete on a level playing field.
Brown called on the administration to renegotiate the Korea Trade Agreement and take aggressive action on steel.
