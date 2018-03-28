Boardman police arrest man on burglary

BOARDMAN — Police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary.

Charged is Joseph Grove, 31, of Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers were sent to a Cascade Avenue residence about 8:30 a.m. March 20 for a burglary report.

A woman reported she had discovered numerous items missing, including $40 in change, jewelry, a gun, and $100 in cash, according to the report.

Police said someone appeared to have gotten into the house through an unlocked first-floor restroom window. Police also reported finding a latex glove in the yard, and another in a sewer on the street.

Grove was taken to the Mahoning County jail.