Boardman police arrest man on burglary
BOARDMAN — Police on Tuesday arrested a man wanted in connection with a burglary.
Charged is Joseph Grove, 31, of Youngstown.
According to a police report, officers were sent to a Cascade Avenue residence about 8:30 a.m. March 20 for a burglary report.
A woman reported she had discovered numerous items missing, including $40 in change, jewelry, a gun, and $100 in cash, according to the report.
Police said someone appeared to have gotten into the house through an unlocked first-floor restroom window. Police also reported finding a latex glove in the yard, and another in a sewer on the street.
Grove was taken to the Mahoning County jail.
