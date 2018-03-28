Boardman man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man who told police he raped a 12-year-old girl with special needs has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Brandon Domer, 19, of Firnley Avenue, appeared Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment on two counts of rape. If convicted, Domer would serve life in prison.

In Boardman’s Mahoning County Area Court, a judge ordered a competency evaluation of Domer, who was found to be competent to stand trial.

In January, the victim’s mother told Boardman police she found Domer having sex with her daughter. The victim told police Domer threatened her if she didn’t cooperate.