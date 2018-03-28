Boardman man pleads not guilty to rape charges
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A Boardman man who told police he raped a 12-year-old girl with special needs has entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
Brandon Domer, 19, of Firnley Avenue, appeared Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for arraignment on two counts of rape. If convicted, Domer would serve life in prison.
In Boardman’s Mahoning County Area Court, a judge ordered a competency evaluation of Domer, who was found to be competent to stand trial.
In January, the victim’s mother told Boardman police she found Domer having sex with her daughter. The victim told police Domer threatened her if she didn’t cooperate.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 17, 2018 12:12 p.m.
Boardman man accused of raping child with special needs
- January 18, 2018 12:03 a.m.
Boardman man accused of raping 12-year-old with special needs
- January 17, 2018 9:55 p.m.
Boardman teen accused of raping girl with special needs
- August 9, 2017 12:02 a.m.
Jury selected for trial of man accused of child rape
- February 8, 2018 9:18 a.m.
Man pleads guilty to raping three girls
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.