Mark Canzonetta bringing Bistro 1907 to downtown hotel

By Kalea Hall

khall@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

When Mark Canzonetta walked into the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown, he knew he had to be a part of it.

“I just looked at it and something called to me that was bigger than me,” he said.

Canzonetta is a local chef bringing Bistro 1907 — an American bistro that will be modern, urban, social and neoclassical in its design – to the hotel.

“It’s going to be the mecca of everything we are proud of in the Mahoning Valley,” he said.

The hotel’s opening originally slated for March was bumped to the week of May 7, so when the hotel opens, the restaurant will open with it.

“I am proud to be a part of the Mahoning Valley and its heritage and overwhelmingly excited to be a part of downtown,” said Canzonetta, who is a Valley native.

The name Bistro 1907 is derived from the year the Stambaugh Building – where the hotel and restaurant are located – was opened. The building is a 12-story, neoclassical revival building that was redone to fit a modern 125-room hotel while still honoring its history.

The restaurant will recognize the craftsmen of the Valley with its cuisine and atmosphere. “We will do as much with our local crop farmers as we can throughout the year,” he said.

Canzonetta is the former chef and partner at Aqua Pazzo in Boardman and will continue to work as a consultant for the Boardman restaurant.

Bistro 1907 will have breakfast, lunch and dinner and brunch on Sunday, complete with a Bloody Mary bar.

“It’s going to be a cornerstone of downtown business,” Canzonetta said about the hotel.

The hotel showcases another restaurant, YOSTERIA, owned by Alex Zordich, a Youngstown native. The restaurant will serve hand-crafted wine, bread and regional Italian food.

Branch Street Coffee Roasters of Boardman will be the hotel’s coffee shop.

Bistro 1907 will cater the Palladian Ball banquet room on the top floor of the hotel overlooking the city.

The hotel also has two meeting spaces on the second floor: the City View Room and the Plaza Room.

Right now, furniture is being moved into the hotel and next week, the staff starts.

“We are very excited for it,” said Amy Liakaris, director of sales, about the hotel opening.

The price tag for the lengthy hotel project is more than $30 million. Plans for the hotel first were unveiled by NYO Property Group of Youngstown and Pan Brothers Associates Inc. of New York in November 2014.

Room rates will range between $139 to $169 for a standard room, but rates will change with the season.

For more information on the hotel including reservation details go to: http://doubletreeyoungstown.com/.