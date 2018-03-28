Associated Press
COLUMBUS
Police in Ohio’s capital city say an armed woman killed during a SWAT standoff was shot when two longtime Columbus officers returned fire.
Columbus police say 25-year-old Kaitlin Marie Demeo was shot when she fired at officers from the window of a home on Saturday morning, several hours after the standoff began.
It is the city’s fourth police-involved shooting this year.
Police say a report of gunfire prompted the initial response to the home where Demeo barricaded herself, armed with a rifle. Police say negotiators tried unsuccessfully to persuade her to surrender.
On Monday, police identified the SWAT officers involved as a 29-year veteran of the department and a 22-year veteran officer.
An official from the local police union didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
