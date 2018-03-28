Arrest in Austintown apartment stabbing

March 28, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

AUSTINTOWN

A township man was in the Mahoning County jail Tuesday on a felonious assault charge after a reported stabbing.

According to a police report, officers were sent to the Compass West apartments about 6 p.m. Monday in reference to a stabbing.

Police observed blood on the victim’s neck and back, and four puncture marks on his upper back. He was treated at a local hospital.

The victim and multiple witnesses told police the victim and the suspect, Jawaun Brown, 24, had gotten into a fight that ended with the stabbing.

Police arrested Brown about 11:15 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex. He was taken to the jail and is scheduled to appear today for a hearing in Mahoning County Area Court.

