Arrest in Austintown apartment stabbing
AUSTINTOWN
A township man was in the Mahoning County jail Tuesday on a felonious assault charge after a reported stabbing.
According to a police report, officers were sent to the Compass West apartments about 6 p.m. Monday in reference to a stabbing.
Police observed blood on the victim’s neck and back, and four puncture marks on his upper back. He was treated at a local hospital.
The victim and multiple witnesses told police the victim and the suspect, Jawaun Brown, 24, had gotten into a fight that ended with the stabbing.
Police arrested Brown about 11:15 p.m. Monday at the apartment complex. He was taken to the jail and is scheduled to appear today for a hearing in Mahoning County Area Court.
