Ariz. mom accused of killing kids left them alone for days

SUPERIOR, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona mother arrested this week in the deaths of her toddler and infant left the children with relatives for days at a time, according to a police report that cites an unidentified relative.

Police in the small town of Superior called Arizona child protection officials in early January because of those concerns about the two children after the relative accused the mother, Brittany Velasquez, of stealing a $3,500 fur coat, said town interim Police Chief Christian Ensley.

But the coat was later returned and the relative did not seek prosecution.

The police report also indicated that Velasquez would not be investigated for child neglect or abuse unless the unidentified family member stated she was no longer willing to care for the children.

Velasquez was arrested after her two children were found dead late Monday in car seats inside a car parked by the home of relatives in Superior, a hardscrabble mining town of about 2,900 people about 60 miles east of Phoenix. Bond for Velasquez was set at $2 million.

Pinal County Superior Court Administrator Todd Zweig said Velasquez would be represented by the county public defender's office, where officials said a specific attorney had not yet been assigned to her case.