Apprentice recruitment fairs planned for April, May

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Manufacturers are looking for employees, and the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network are planning events to help them.

Two apprentice recruitment fairs have been organized – April 26 at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center, 9364 state Route 45, Lisbon, and May 3 at Choffin Career and Technical Center, 200 E. Wood St., Youngstown.

All companies at the recruitment events will seek candidates for full-time employment and entry into apprenticeship training programs.

A $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor’s American Apprenticeship Initiative program received by the MVMC and the Apprenticeship Network brought the latest apprenticeship innovations to the region.

The competency-based apprenticeship programs developed using the grant funds allow apprentices to “test out” of areas they have previously mastered. Generally, programs range from 18 months to three to four years.

Tuition is subsidized by up to $5,000 per apprentice in grant funding through the Greater Oh-Penn Apprenticeship Network.

Five apprentice classes starting this fall are three machinist classes at Columbiana County Career and Technical Center; a welder/fitter program at Eastern Gateway Community College in Youngstown; and an industrial maintenance program at Trumbull Career and Technical Center.

The goal is to have 12 apprentices in each program this fall.

Manufacturers using the traditional hours-based apprenticeship programs may take advantage of the fair and grant.

Companies interested in learning more about the apprenticeship classes and recruitment events should contact Sue Watson at swatson@tpma-inc.com or 330-307-3399.