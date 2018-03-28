Agenda Thursday

ABC Water and Storm Water District, 2 p.m., board of trustees, Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., caucus, hearing room, administration building, 1315 Church H ill-Hubbard Road, Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., board meeting, commissioner’s hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Mahoning County commissioners, 11 a.m., staff meetings, second floor, administration building, 21 W. Boardman St., Youngstown.

Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s Department, 7 p.m., public hearing, Southington Local School, 242 state Route 534.

Western Reserve Transit Authority, 3 p.m., board of trustees, WRTA board room, 604 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown.

