Additive manufacturing leaders attend YSU event

YOUNGSTOWN — Representatives from some of the world's leaders in additive manufacturing, including Boeing, are at Youngstown State University for a two-day wrap-up event on the first phase of a multimillion dollar research program that improved replacement parts for aging Air Force aircraft.

America Makes managed the program that includes YSU.

One of the parts YSU students worked on was a t-pipe header which is a part of the aerial spray system on aircraft the 910th Airlift Wing in Vienna flies.

A molding was created through additive manufacturing so the part could be replaced quicker than usual.

"They were running into procurement issues where it would take weeks or months to get these components," said Dave Siddle, senior program manager National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining, NCDMM, the managing company of America Makes.

The second phase of the three-phase program is underway.

"We as an institution are excited for the next steps here," said Brett Conner, YSU associate professor of Manufacturing Engineering and director of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center on campus.

