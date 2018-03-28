3 Facebook Messenger app users file lawsuit over privacy
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three Facebook Messenger app users have filed a lawsuit claiming the social network violated their privacy by collecting logs of their phone calls and text messages.
The suit, filed Tuesday in federal court in northern California, comes as Facebook faces scrutiny over privacy concerns.
Facebook acknowledged on Sunday it began uploading call and text logs from phones running Google's Android system in 2015. Facebook added that only users who gave appropriate permission were affected, that it didn't collect the contents of messages or calls, and that users can opt out of the data collection and have the stored logs deleted by changing their app settings.
The suit seeks class-action status.
A message seeking comment from Facebook today was not immediately returned.
