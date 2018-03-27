Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Scientists now have the dirt on the rubber ducky: Those cute yellow bath-time toys are – as some parents have long suspected – a haven for nasty bugs.
Swiss and American researchers counted the microbes swimming inside the toys and say the murky liquid released when ducks were squeezed contained "potentially pathogenic bacteria" in four out of the five toys studied.
The bacteria found included Legionella and Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that is "often implicated in hospital-acquired infections."
The study by the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, ETH Zurich and the University of Illinois was published Tuesday in the journal Biofilms and Microbiomes. It's billed as one of the first in-depth scientific examinations of its kind.
They turned up a strikingly high volume – up to 75 million cells per square centimeter (0.15 square inch) – and variety of bacteria and fungus in the ducks.
While certain amounts of bacteria can help strengthen kids' immune systems, they can also lead to eye, ear and intestinal infections, the researchers said.
The scientists, who received funding from the Swiss government as part of broader research into household objects, say using higher-quality polymers to make the ducks could prevent bacterial and fungal growth.
The Swiss government isn't making any recommendations at this stage.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 18, 2016 2:45 p.m.
Volunteers sought as race to develop a Zika vaccine heats up
- October 3, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Researchers study insect bacteria with hopes of creating ... Mosquitoes without malaria
- November 6, 2016 midnight
Researchers training to simulate Mars mission
- September 27, 2016 midnight
Researchers creating topical gel to act as antibiotic Ear infections
- November 27, 2016 5:07 p.m.
New vaccine against HIV could be 'final nail in the coffin' for the disease
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.