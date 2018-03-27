White House: Trump thinks Daniels lied about threat

Associated Press

WASHINGTON

The White House on Monday said President Donald Trump has consistently denied the allegations leveled by porn star Stormy Daniels in her “60 Minutes” interview, and said Trump does not believe her claim that she was threatened to stay quiet over their alleged affair.

White House spokesman Raj Shah declined to say whether the president had actually watched the Sunday broadcast. But he nonetheless said Trump does not believe “any of the claims that Ms. Daniels made last night in the interview are accurate.”

“The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who’s been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” he said.

In the interview, Daniels said she’d slept with Trump once, shortly after now-first lady Melania Trump gave birth to the president’s youngest son. She also said that a man approached her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011, when she was with her infant daughter, and threatened her with physical harm if she went public with her story.

In a letter late Sunday, an attorney for Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, demanded that Daniels publicly apologize to his client for suggesting he was involved in her intimidation.

“In truth, Mr. Cohen had absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with any such person or incident, and does not even believe that any such person exists, or that such incident ever occurred,” wrote Brent H. Blakely. He said Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, should “cease and desist from making any further false and defamatory statements about my client.”

Daniels told “60 Minutes” she had consensual sex once with the future president, providing a few salacious details but little new evidence of the encounter.

Still, she said that she’d been rattled by the parking lot incident in which she a man had told her to “leave Trump alone” and “forget the story.”