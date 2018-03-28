Vindy Poll Now | Mill Creek sets $1.1 million in fixes. Which do you like best?
The MetroParks also has $1,172,650 in new projects scheduled this year. Which has you most excited?
MetroParks Capital Projects Presentation
Document
MetroParks Capital Projects Presentation
More like this from vindy.com
- March 25, 2018 11:56 p.m.
Mill Creek gears up for major upgrades
- April 27, 2017 12:07 a.m.
New wet playground at Wick Recreation Area to be complete in May
- October 7, 2017 12:05 a.m.
MetroParks announces plan to bring street hockey rink to Wick Recreation Area
- March 22, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Mill Creek MetroParks welcomes start of spring with busy calendar of events
- November 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Mill Creek MetroParks kicks off holiday season with busy weekend
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.