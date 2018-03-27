Trumbull commissioners to vote Wednesday on filling administrator position

WARREN — The Trumbull County commissioners announced today they will vote Wednesday on whether to hire Youngstown attorney Rebecca Gerson to fill the county administrator position they thought they had filled last month.

Gerson, who ran unsuccessfully in 2011 for the Democratic nomination for judge of Girard Municipal Court, would earn $85,000 annually.

She would also serve as purchasing coordinator and administrator of the Trumbull County Transit System, a position being vacated by the retirement of Mark Hess.

Mike Matas of Cortland accepted the position of county administrator and purchasing director, but later resigned before assuming the position, citing personal reasons. He is Lake County budget director.