Trumbull commissioners hire Y'town official as county administrator
WARREN
The Trumbull County commissioners made a surprise move Tuesday, announcing their intent to hire Atty. Rebecca Gerson, deputy Youngstown law director, to become county administrator and fill two other positions.
The commissioners plan to vote today to hire Gerson, of Liberty Township, to the job at a salary of $85,000 annually. She will also be county purchasing director and administrator of the county’s public transportation service, Trumbull Transit.
The present transit administrator, Mark Hess, is retiring in the coming weeks. Gerson would begin work April 9.
As county administrator, Gerson would fill a newly created position recommended by a citizens committee last year. Mike Matas, Lake County budget director, accepted the position but last month decided to stay in Lake County for personal reasons and resigned before starting the Trumbull County job.
Read more about the decision in Wednesday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
