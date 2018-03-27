Sheriff: University official is arrested amid Nassar probe

LANSING, MICH.

A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the now-imprisoned former sport doctor.

William Strampel was in jail pending an arraignment, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press. He declined to say what charges Strampel was facing because the probe is being led by the Michigan attorney general's office.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment. A news conference is scheduled for today.