Probing cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said the cause of a Sunday morning fire that almost destroyed a West Side duplex is under investigation.

Firefighters called about 7:05 a.m. to the 22 S. Lakeview Ave. duplex found flames in the back of the building, reports said. The building was vacant.

Reports said crews could smell an odor of an accelerant on the second floor. Damage is listed at $10,000.