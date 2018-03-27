Probing cause of fire
YOUNGSTOWN
Reports said the cause of a Sunday morning fire that almost destroyed a West Side duplex is under investigation.
Firefighters called about 7:05 a.m. to the 22 S. Lakeview Ave. duplex found flames in the back of the building, reports said. The building was vacant.
Reports said crews could smell an odor of an accelerant on the second floor. Damage is listed at $10,000.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 26, 2018 10:06 a.m.
No injuries in duplex fire on West Side
- October 16, 2017 10:25 a.m.
Saturday fire causes $30,000 damage to Mahoning Avenue building
- January 24, 2017 midnight
YNDC offers apartments on Airbnb
- February 24, 2018 midnight
Probing cause of fire
- August 28, 2017 midnight
Police: Slab may hold remains of woman
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.