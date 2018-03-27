Plea in rape of teen

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert Boyd, 47, of West Boulevard, Boardman, pleaded not guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to all counts of an indictment that accuses him of raping a teenage boy.

The indictment charges Boyd with one count of rape and gross sexual imposition, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and eight counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material or performance.

The allegations involve three victims between age 14 and 17.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney arraigned Boyd on the charges and continued his $100,000 bond. His trial is set for July 9.