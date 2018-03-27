BREAKING: Citizenship question added to 2020 census draws protest

Pa. school board votes 8-2 against NRA grant for rifle team

March 27, 2018 at 2:45p.m.

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board has decided to turn down a $4,730 grant from the National Rifle Association for new rifles for the school's rifle team.

The Pocono Record reports the Stroudsburg School Board voted 8-2 Monday night against the NRA grant.

Board member Merlyn Clarke cited the organization's stands on some issues and asked why the board should "promote a gun culture that has nothing to do with our rifle club."

Board member Michael Mignosi said the NRA has sponsored school rifle competitions for years. He said he disagreed with denying the team funding because of the donor's politics.

Some parents applauded the vote against the grant. Others in the audience shook their heads, one asking who would write the check for new rifles.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 7 bath
$945000


Warren


Residential
4 bedroom, 5 bath
$389900


New Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$339900