Pa. school board votes 8-2 against NRA grant for rifle team
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board has decided to turn down a $4,730 grant from the National Rifle Association for new rifles for the school's rifle team.
The Pocono Record reports the Stroudsburg School Board voted 8-2 Monday night against the NRA grant.
Board member Merlyn Clarke cited the organization's stands on some issues and asked why the board should "promote a gun culture that has nothing to do with our rifle club."
Board member Michael Mignosi said the NRA has sponsored school rifle competitions for years. He said he disagreed with denying the team funding because of the donor's politics.
Some parents applauded the vote against the grant. Others in the audience shook their heads, one asking who would write the check for new rifles.
More like this from vindy.com
- March 9, 2018 9:46 a.m.
AP Analysis: NRA gave $7.3 million to hundreds of schools
- February 24, 2018 4:03 p.m.
SCHOOL SHOOTING | NRA, Florida face backlash
- March 21, 2018 8:35 p.m.
Push to let Florida voters decide gun restrictions fails
- March 10, 2018 midnight
AP finds NRA gave $7 million to hundreds of schools
- February 22, 2018 8:21 p.m.
Trump says raise age for buying assault rifles, defying NRA
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.