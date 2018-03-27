Ohio baby sitter charged with murder

March 27, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

HAMILTON, Ohio

A southwestern Ohio baby sitter accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl who died last week has been charged with murder.

Butler County’s prosecutor said Monday that the grand jury Friday also indicted Lindsay Partin on charges of involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangering in Hannah Wesche’s death.

Partin, 36, was arrested on assault and child-endangering charges after authorities responded to her home for an unconscious child.

