Official: Iowa family died from gas leak
MEXICO CITY
A prosecutor in Mexico said Monday that a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.
The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that an inspection over the weekend revealed that the water heater at the rented condominium in the resort town of Tulum was leaking gas.
The family was found on Friday and had been dead for 36 to 48 hours by that time, according to autopsy results.
