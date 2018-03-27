Mill Creek golf course set to open Friday

YOUNGSTOWN — The North Course at Mill Creek Park Golf Course will open for play Friday, weather permitting. The South Course has a tentative opening date of April 9, also weather permitting.

The Practice Range & Learning Center at the golf course and the James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area Par-3 Golf Course are both scheduled to open April 16.

In addition, the batting cages, tennis courts and sand volleyball courts, also located at the Wick Recreation Area off McCollum Road, will open April 16. Wick Recreation Area hours are 8 a.m. to dark, with lighted night hours of 8 to 11 p.m. beginning Memorial Day weekend.

The South Course will unveil new reconstructed bunkers from the first year of a five-year capital improvement project that took place last fall. In addition to the fall bunker reconstruction, the facility will open a new cart-staging area located in front of the Mill Creek Golf Course Fieldhouse. Bunker restoration is scheduled on the North Course beginning in April through mid-May.

"We're excited to share all the completed capital improvement projects and the facility enhancements with the golfing community this season. The golf department staff has been very active during the off-season to improve the facility from what it was three years ago. It has come a long way from then. I think the golfers of the Mahoning Valley will be pleased with all the upgrades,” says Brian Tolnar, PGA Director of Golf.

For information about the Mill Creek Golf Course and the James L. Wick, Jr. Recreation Area, go www.millcreekmetroparks.org.