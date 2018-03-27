#MeToo founder to be YSU symposium guest
YOUNGSTOWN
Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, and Ronan Farrow, a journalist whose reporting exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault, are the featured guests at Youngstown State University’s Centofanti Symposium 7 p.m. Wednesday in Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.
Burke, senior director at Girls for Gender Equity in Brooklyn, N.Y., started #MeToo a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.
Tickets are free but required for admission and are available at the Stambaugh Box Office on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown or online at stambaughauditorium.com.
