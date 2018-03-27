Man exposes himself

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who police were going to let go home late Saturday after a dispute with a woman instead spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after exposing himself to an officer.

Reports said police were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue on the South Side, where Kevin Matlock, 45, of East Myrtle, was drunk and bothering his girlfriend.

Reports said Matlock was told he could go home because that’s all his girlfriend wanted him to do. Instead, he pulled down his pants and underwear and exposed himself to police.

At the jail, corrections officers also found a bag of suspected marijuana in Matlock’s pants. He was jailed on charges of possession of marijuana, public indecency and disorderly conduct.

