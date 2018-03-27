BREAKING: Citizenship question added to 2020 census draws protest

Mahoning commissioners set Wednesday staff meetings

March 27, 2018 at 2:16p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners will host staff meetings at noon Wednesday on the second floor of the Mahoning County Administration Building, 21 W. Boardman St. Staff meetings will also take place at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at entrance F of the Mahoning County Coroner’s Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oakhill Ave.

