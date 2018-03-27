Local unemployment down across Mahoning Valley in February

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley’s nonseasonally adjusted jobless rate in February dropped from 8 percent the previous year to 6.1 percent.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said today 14,400 people were unemployed in February 2018, down from 19,400 reported the previous year.

The number of employed during the month went up to 223,500 from 222,300 the previous year.

The civilian labor force, or the sum or the unemployed and employed, was 238,000, down from 242,000 in February 2017.

In Mahoning County, the jobless rate was 6.1 percent, down from 8 percent in February 2017.

In Trumbull County, the jobless rate was 6.3 percent, down from 8.5 percent in February 2017.

In Columbiana County, the jobless rate was 5.7 percent, down from 7.3 percent reported in February 2017.

