Legislation targets guns

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sens. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati, D-9th, plan to shortly introduce a comprehensive package of legislation they say will curb gun violence.

The four bills would require universal background checks, raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, require all guns to be registered with local law enforcement and close the gun show loophole.

"It is past time that lawmakers work together to bring sensible gun regulations to our state and our country," Schiavoni said. ";We have introduced – and will continue to introduce – reasonable, common-sense solutions to make our kids and our communities safer."