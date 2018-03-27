Jailed after threat
NILES
Truman J. Stevens, 18, of Stonebrook Drive, Warren, and Bailey Anderson Road in Leavittsburg, remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after being accused of making threats toward students Thursday morning at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Road.
Niles police officers were sent to the facility at 9:10 a.m. after they were advised Stevens had threatened to harm classmates at the school.
He was located behind the Village Plaza, the building in which the ESC is located, and taken into custody at 9:24 a.m.
He did not have any weapons with him, said police Capt. John Marshall.
Stevens has remained in the county jail since his arrest.
Judge Chris Shaker entered a not-guilty plea for Stevens to a charge of inducing panic.
The ESC provides a variety of services for county school districts, staff and students.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 29, 2016 9:42 a.m.
Warren man faces four felonies in break-in at Niles business
- December 12, 2017 midnight
Robbery arrest
- October 25, 2017 12:02 a.m.
METRO DIGEST || Missing child found safe
- July 6, 2017 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Boardman BOE to meet this afternoon
- July 4, 2017 midnight
Held without bond
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.