Jailed after threat

NILES

Truman J. Stevens, 18, of Stonebrook Drive, Warren, and Bailey Anderson Road in Leavittsburg, remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after being accused of making threats toward students Thursday morning at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Road.

Niles police officers were sent to the facility at 9:10 a.m. after they were advised Stevens had threatened to harm classmates at the school.

He was located behind the Village Plaza, the building in which the ESC is located, and taken into custody at 9:24 a.m.

He did not have any weapons with him, said police Capt. John Marshall.

Stevens has remained in the county jail since his arrest.

Judge Chris Shaker entered a not-guilty plea for Stevens to a charge of inducing panic.

The ESC provides a variety of services for county school districts, staff and students.