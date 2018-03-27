Grand jury in Ohio won’t indict 2 police officers who shot black man
COLUMBUS (AP) — Two police officers who shot and killed a black man in Ohio’s capital city last summer won’t face criminal charges.
The Columbus Dispatch reports a Franklin County jury has declined to indict officers Samuel James and Marc Johnson. Authorities say they shot 30-year-old Kareem Ali Nadir Jones on July 7, 2017, in Columbus. He died of his wounds three days later.
Police say Jones can be seen on body camera video reaching for a gun in his waistband before he was shot. His sister said she thinks Jones was trying to toss the gun.
The grand jury reached its decision Friday. Police will conduct an internal review to determine whether the officers followed department policy.
Jones’ family has filed a federal wrongful-death lawsuit against the city and the officers.
