Facing multiple charges
AUSTINTOWN
A Youngstown man faces several charges after township police said he attempted to have sexual contact with a teenager.
According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator's broadcast partner, Ryan Bish, 27, is facing charges of importuning, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and attempted child endangering.
The criminal complaint says the would-be victim was between age 13 and 16. The charge of attempted child endangering stems from allegations in the complaint that Bish attempted to convince a child to participate in the production or dissemination of sexually oriented material.
The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Bish was conducted by the same unit responsible for the arrest of nearly a dozen men late last month.
