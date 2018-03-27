Earned a 5-star rating

YOUNGSTOWN

Williamson Elementary's Early Childhood Team joins the teams from several other Youngstown City Schools preschool teams in earning a five-star rating.

The Step Up to Quality Rating comes from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. A five-star rating recognizes and promotes early childhood programs that demonstrate quality standards as well as exceed health and safety requirements.

Williamson Elementary joins the preschools at Choffin Career and Technical Center, Martin Luther King, Harding, Paul C. Bunn, McGuffey and Taft elementary schools that also have been awarded the five-star rating.