Cybercrime gang caught after spree
LISBON, PORTUGAL
Police in Spain have captured a cybercrime gang made up of Ukrainians and Russians that allegedly stole more than $1.24 billion from financial institutions worldwide in a five-year spree, authorities said Monday.
The hackers used malware to target more than 100 financial institutions worldwide.
