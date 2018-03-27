Clown for Congress aims to unseat GOP Rep in South Carolina

March 27, 2018 at 12:05p.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A clown is running for Congress. That's not a joke.

Steve Lough is wearing his red nose with pride, appearing in clown makeup on his campaign website as he runs against four others in South Carolina's Democratic primary for the seat held by GOP Rep. Ralph Norman.

Lough was a professional clown with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. Now The State newspaper reports he's for reforming gun laws and providing universal access to health care.

Lough is a native of Camden, S.C., and a graduate of both Dartmouth and the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He also volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

His website is ClownForCongress.com , and his campaign slogan is "Aim high! Vote Lough!"

