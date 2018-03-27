Chris Amill named Chaney High School football coach

YOUNGSTOWN — Chaney High School won’t field a varsity football team until the 2019-2020 school year, but district officials have already selected the man who will lead it.

Chris Amill, director of men’s player development and an assistant football coach at East High School, was selected this week as the head football coach for Chaney. He will continue to work at East through this year and next school year as he rebuilds a foundation to restart the Cowboys team.

Chaney will have a freshman football team next school year, but varsity and junior varsity football won’t return to the school until the following year.