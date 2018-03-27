BUSINESS DIGEST

Carrabba’s closes

BOARDMAN

After 13 years in business, the Boardman Carrabba’s restaurant has closed. The Italian restaurant at 1320 Boardman-Poland Road had its last day in business Sunday.

“We’ve made the difficult decision to close the restaurant based on business circumstances,” a spokeswoman said. “We will offer the opportunity to transfer to open positions at our nearby sister restaurant to as many employees as possible. Those who do not transfer will receive a severance package.”

Sheriff: University official is arrested amid Nassar probe

LANSING, Mich.

A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar was arrested Monday amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the now-imprisoned former sport doctor.

William Strampel was in jail pending an arraignment, Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press. He declined to say what charges Strampel was facing because the probe is being led by the Michigan attorney general’s office.

A spokeswoman for Attorney General Bill Schuette declined to comment. A news conference is scheduled for today.

District that arms teachers with rocks to get extra security

ORWIGSBURG, Pa.

A rural school district in Pennsylvania that has armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has arranged for additional armed security in its buildings.

Blue Mountain School District Superintendent David Helsel said in a statement posted on the district’s website there will be extra security starting Monday and “into the near future.”

Helsel says media attention over the district’s planned response to school shooters “has increased our concern regarding the possibility that something may happen.”

Last week, Helsel said every classroom in the district about 90 miles northwest of Philadelphia has a 5-gallon bucket of river stones. He said the rocks are one small part of the district’s overall security plan.

Official: Iowa family died from gas leak

MEXICO CITY

A prosecutor in Mexico said Monday that a gas leak in a water heater is suspected in the death of an Iowa couple and their two children last week.

The head prosecutor of the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo told local media Monday that an inspection over the weekend revealed that the water heater at the rented condominium in the resort town of Tulum was leaking gas.

The family was found on Friday and had been dead for 36 to 48 hours by that time, according to autopsy results.

Cybercrime gang caught after spree

LISBON, Portugal

Police in Spain have captured a cybercrime gang made up of Ukrainians and Russians that allegedly stole more than $1.24 billion from financial institutions worldwide in a five-year spree, authorities said Monday.

The hackers used malware to target more than 100 financial institutions worldwide.

Staff/wire reports