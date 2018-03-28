Boardman chef felt called to open Bistro in new downtown hotel

YOUNGSTOWN

When Mark Canzonetta walked into the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in downtown Youngstown, he knew he had to be a part of it.

“I just looked at it and something called to me that was bigger than me,” he said.

Canzonetta is a local chef bringing Bistro 1907 — an American bistro that will be modern, urban, social and neoclassical in its design — to the hotel.

“It’s going to be the mecca of everything we are proud of in the Mahoning Valley,” he said.

The hotel’s opening originally slated for March was bumped to the week of May 7, so when the hotel opens, the restaurant will open with it.

“I am proud to be a part of the Mahoning Valley and its heritage and overwhelmingly excited to be a part of downtown,” said Canzonetta, who is a Valley native.

The name Bistro 1907 is derived from the year the Stambaugh Building — where the hotel and restaurant are located — was opened. The building is a 12-story, neoclassical revival building that was redone to fit a modern 125-room hotel while still honoring its history.

The restaurant will recognize the craftsmen of the Valley with its cuisine and atmosphere.

“We will do as much with our local crop farmers as we can throughout the year,” he said.

Canzonetta is the former chef and partner at Aqua Pazzo in Boardman and will continue to work as a consultant for the Boardman restaurant.

