Bazetta trustees mull use of speed cameras

BAZETTA — Township trustees this morning heard a public presentation on officer-attended traffic cameras from Tennessee-based Blue Line Solutions, but don't expect the township to begin a program right away.

Trustee Frank Parke said he doesn't like traffic cameras in general, and Trustee Ted Web said such an idea needs to be put on hold while the the Ohio Senate considers legislation that would take away funding for local communities that use such systems.

The third trustee, Paul Hovis, was not present for the presentation and did not express an opinion on the idea before he left the trustees meeting.

Blue Line is the company that provides the equipment and support for traffic cameras in Weathersfield and Howland townships and Girard.