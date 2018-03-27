Award funds for YSU

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, on Monday announced a National Science Foundation award totaling $293,943 for Youngstown State University.

The award will fund a project titled “RUI: Mechanistic Elucidation of the Formation of Secondary Building Units in Metal Organic Frameworks via Tandem Spectroscopic and Synthetic Approaches.”

“This award for Youngstown State will help the university meet the demands of its research and further advance innovation and discovery in chemistry,” Ryan said. “Investments in metal-organic frameworks will contribute to overcoming barriers to large scale industrial implementation. I’m proud to have helped Youngstown State get this award and look forward to seeing what their research finds.”

Plea in rape of teen

YOUNGSTOWN

Robert Boyd, 47, of West Boulevard, Boardman, pleaded not guilty Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to all counts of an indictment that accuses him of raping a teenage boy.

The indictment charges Boyd with one count of rape and gross sexual imposition, three counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and eight counts of illegal use of minor in nudity oriented material or performance.

The allegations involve three victims between age 14 and 17.

Judge Maureen A. Sweeney arraigned Boyd on the charges and continued his $100,000 bond. His trial is set for July 9.

#MeToo founder to be YSU symposium guest

YOUNGSTOWN

Tarana Burke, the founder of the #MeToo movement, and Ronan Farrow, a journalist whose reporting exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault, are the featured guests at Youngstown State University’s Centofanti Symposium 7 p.m. Wednesday in Stambaugh Auditorium in Youngstown.

Burke, senior director at Girls for Gender Equity in Brooklyn, N.Y., started #MeToo a decade ago to raise awareness about sexual violence.

Tickets are free but required for admission and are available at the Stambaugh Box Office on Fifth Avenue in Youngstown or online at stambaughauditorium.com.

Man exposes himself

YOUNGSTOWN

A man who police were going to let go home late Saturday after a dispute with a woman instead spent the weekend in the Mahoning County jail after exposing himself to an officer.

Reports said police were called about 10:45 p.m. to the 400 block of East Myrtle Avenue on the South Side, where Kevin Matlock, 45, of East Myrtle, was drunk and bothering his girlfriend.

Reports said Matlock was told he could go home because that’s all his girlfriend wanted him to do. Instead, he pulled down his pants and underwear and exposed himself to police.

At the jail, corrections officers also found a bag of suspected marijuana in Matlock’s pants. He was jailed on charges of possession of marijuana, public indecency and disorderly conduct.

Jailed after threat

NILES

Truman J. Stevens, 18, of Stonebrook Drive, Warren, and Bailey Anderson Road in Leavittsburg, remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after being accused of making threats toward students Thursday morning at the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, 6000 Youngstown Road.

Niles police officers were sent to the facility at 9:10 a.m. after they were advised Stevens had threatened to harm classmates at the school.

He was located behind the Village Plaza, the building in which the ESC is located, and taken into custody at 9:24 a.m.

He did not have any weapons with him, said police Capt. John Marshall.

Stevens has remained in the county jail since his arrest.

Judge Chris Shaker entered a not-guilty plea for Stevens to a charge of inducing panic.

The ESC provides a variety of services for county school districts, staff and students.

Legislation targets guns

YOUNGSTOWN

State Sens. Joe Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd, and Cecil Thomas of Cincinnati, D-9th, plan to shortly introduce a comprehensive package of legislation they say will curb gun violence.

The four bills would require universal background checks, raise the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21, require all guns to be registered with local law enforcement and close the gun show loophole.

“It is past time that lawmakers work together to bring sensible gun regulations to our state and our country,” Schiavoni said. “We have introduced – and will continue to introduce – reasonable, common-sense solutions to make our kids and our communities safer.”

Probing cause of fire

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said the cause of a Sunday morning fire that almost destroyed a West Side duplex is under investigation.

Firefighters called about 7:05 a.m. to the 22 S. Lakeview Ave. duplex found flames in the back of the building, reports said. The building was vacant.

Reports said crews could smell an odor of an accelerant on the second floor. Damage is listed at $10,000.

Earned a 5-star rating

YOUNGSTOWN

Williamson Elementary’s Early Childhood Team joins the teams from several other Youngstown City Schools preschool teams in earning a five-star rating.

The Step Up to Quality Rating comes from the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services. A five-star rating recognizes and promotes early childhood programs that demonstrate quality standards as well as exceed health and safety requirements.

Williamson Elementary joins the preschools at Choffin Career and Technical Center, Martin Luther King, Harding, Paul C. Bunn, McGuffey and Taft elementary schools that also have been awarded the five-star rating.

Facing multiple charges

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown man faces several charges after township police said he attempted to have sexual contact with a teenager.

According to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Ryan Bish, 27, is facing charges of importuning, unlawful sexual contact with a minor and attempted child endangering.

The criminal complaint says the would-be victim was between age 13 and 16. The charge of attempted child endangering stems from allegations in the complaint that Bish attempted to convince a child to participate in the production or dissemination of sexually oriented material.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation into Bish was conducted by the same unit responsible for the arrest of nearly a dozen men late last month.