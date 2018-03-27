Apple unveils pencil support for cheapest iPad

CHICAGO (AP) — Apple is adding the ability to use a digital pencil to draw and write on its cheapest iPad model in an attempt to make the tablet more compelling for creating, teaching and learning.

Apple's pencil previously worked only on its more expensive iPad Pro line.

The company unveiled its latest iPad today in a Chicago high school to signal a renewed emphasis on education. Apple's products have been losing ground in U.S. classrooms to Google and Microsoft during the past few years.

Many analysts had expected Apple to roll out a cheaper iPad to help spur sales to budget-strapped schools that have been embracing Google-powered laptops selling for $200 to $250. But the new 9.7-inch iPad will sell for $329, with a $30 discount for schools – the same pricing as last year's model.