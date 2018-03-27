Agenda Wednesday

Brookfield Township trustees, 7:30 p.m., special meeting, administration building, 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Lowellville school board, 3 p.m., curriculum meeting, conference room, 52 Rocket Place.

Lowellville school board, 7:30 p.m., special meeting, library media center room, 52 Rocket Place.

Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corp., board of directors, executive session, noon; 12:30 p.m. regular meeting, second-floor conference room, Mahoning County Children Service Board building, 222 W. Federal St., Youngstown.

Mahoning Valley Sanitary District, 4 p.m., board of directors, assembly room, 1181 Ohltown-McDonald Road, Mineral Ridge.

Mathews school board, 6:15 p.m., special meeting, executive session, board office, 4097 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.

McDonald school board, 7 p.m., high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Springfield Township trustees, 7 p.m., administration building, 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

