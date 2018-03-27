2.2 magnitude earthquake recorded along Maine-Canada border

March 27, 2018 at 12:19p.m.

CALAIS, Maine (AP) — Officials say a small earthquake was recorded alongside the border of Maine and Canada.

The 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported early today about 20 miles north of Calais. WMTW-TV reports the earthquake is the latest in a spate of earthquakes recorded across Maine since the beginning of the year.

The U.S. Geological Survey says earthquakes recorded below a 3.0 magnitude are considered low intensity and felt by very few people, usually.

