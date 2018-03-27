$1.27 million settlement proposed in Ohio State Fair death
COLUMBUS (AP) — A proposed $1.27 million settlement has been announced with the family of an 18-year-old killed in an accident last year at the Ohio State Fair.
Court documents show the parents of Tyler Jarrell would receive $870,000, and the rest will go toward attorney fees and funeral costs.
Jarrell died and seven others were injured when the Fire Ball ride broke apart at the fair July 26. Dutch manufacturer KMG previously said the cause was excessive corrosion of a support beam.
An attorney for Jarrell’s estate says the proposal is only a partial settlement with the ride’s owner and two companies that inspected the ride. The family is continuing their case against KMG and other defendants.
The settlement requires a judge’s approval. A court hearing is scheduled for April 18.
