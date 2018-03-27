Youngstown 2018 budget includes a small $12,000 projected surplus

YOUNGSTOWN

City council tonight approved a 2018 budget that includes a small $12,000 projected surplus in the general fund.

It’s a far cry from a projected $2,296,400 deficit in the general fund last month.

Next is a five-year financial plan to help the city avoid deficits in future years.

Council voted for the $182.8 million spending plan during a brief meeting.

“Given the required cuts that were made, department heads are going to have to monitor expenses much more closely than in the past,” said Kyle Miasek, interim finance director. “It is critical if spending increases that the finance department is notified immediately so we can assess the impact of the overall budget.”

