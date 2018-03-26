Woman who helped officer subdue man among 18 Carnegie Heroes
PITTSBURGH (AP):
A Louisiana school cafeteria worker who saw a police officer struggling with a suspect and helped the officer subdue him is one of 18 people being honored with Carnegie medals for heroism. The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced the award winners on Monday.
Vickie Tillman stopped her car last year when she saw the officer struggling. The 5-foot-2-inch woman rushed to the men, removed the suspect’s hand from the officer’s holstered gun and held it behind his back. As the man continued to punch the officer, 56-year-old Tillman, of Baton Rouge, impeded his attack until other police officers arrived.
The Hero Fund commission was founded and endowed by steel magnate and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It has awarded nearly $40 million to 10,000 heroes or their families since 1904.
