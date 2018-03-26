Before Walmart shooting, dispatcher said man had ’bullets’
DAYTON, OH (AP):
Court filings about the fatal police shooting of a black shopper in an Ohio Walmart indicate a dispatcher told officers the man was loading a weapon with “bullets,” even though a 911 caller hadn’t specified ammunition. The man actually was carrying an air rifle picked up from a shelf.
The Dayton Daily News reports the dispatcher’s deposition offers the first public record of her perspective on the August 2014 shooting of 22-year-old John Crawford III at the Beavercreek Walmart.
When questioned nearly two years later, the dispatcher said a 911 caller indicated a man was loading a weapon, and she assumed that meant bullets. She said she realized her assumption but didn’t immediately clarify that to police.
Her deposition was included in recent filings in a lawsuit over Crawford’s death.
