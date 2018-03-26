US Rep. Tim Ryan announces $293K fed award for YSU

YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a National Science Foundation award totaling $293,943 for Youngstown State University.

The award will fund a project entitled “RUI: Mechanistic Elucidation of the Formation of Secondary Building Units in Metal Organic Frameworks via Tandem Spectroscopic and Synthetic Approaches.”

“This award for Youngstown State will help the university meet the demands of its research and further advance innovation and discovery in chemistry,” Ryan said. “Investments in metal-organic frameworks will contribute to overcoming barriers to large-scale industrial implementation. I’m proud to have helped Youngstown State get this award and look forward to seeing what their research finds.”