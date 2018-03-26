US Rep. Tim Ryan announces $293K fed award for YSU
YOUNGSTOWN — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a National Science Foundation award totaling $293,943 for Youngstown State University.
The award will fund a project entitled “RUI: Mechanistic Elucidation of the Formation of Secondary Building Units in Metal Organic Frameworks via Tandem Spectroscopic and Synthetic Approaches.”
“This award for Youngstown State will help the university meet the demands of its research and further advance innovation and discovery in chemistry,” Ryan said. “Investments in metal-organic frameworks will contribute to overcoming barriers to large-scale industrial implementation. I’m proud to have helped Youngstown State get this award and look forward to seeing what their research finds.”
More like this from vindy.com
- April 19, 2017 12:27 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan announces fed manufacturing grant for YSU
- August 25, 2016 1:43 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan announces $2.4M fed grant to Warren Fire Department
- November 8, 2016 9:36 p.m.
ELECTION RESULTS | Tim Ryan easily wins re-election
- August 7, 2017 9:55 p.m.
YNDC gets nearly $500K fed grant to allow Youngstown to purchase healthy foods
- July 17, 2017 5:51 p.m.
US Rep. Tim Ryan announces $10K grant to Butler Institute of American Art
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.